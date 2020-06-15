Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health worker in a hazmat suit displays a sample taken for COVID-19 screening during mass testing in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

Corona Virus

People sneaking from lockdown areas of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera put on notice

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 15 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has asked Kenyans not to hesitate to report people who use unscrupulous ways to sneak back to their villages from counties that are under lockdown.

They include Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera which remain under lockdown since April to July 6, when President Uhuru Kenyatta will issue new guidelines.

But despite the cessation of movement into and out the three counties, some people have been sneaking out to their villages upcountry or to other areas, in contravention of the containment measures.

Kagwe now wants people, especially those in rural Kenya to report such individuals through the Nyumba Kumi administrative structures for action to be taken, in measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“Utilize this governance structure to ensure that there are no strangers coming to your villages and homes because this is the main way the virus is transmitted,” he said on Monday during the daily COVID-19 briefing from Nyandarua.

Kagwe said infections in the country had risen to 3,727 after 133 new infections were recorded.

Fatalies also rose to 104, after one more patient succumbed to the virus.

Kenya is implementing tough restrictions since March when the first case was confirmed in the country, with a night curfew now starting from 9pm to 4am.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other measures include the closure of bars, with restaurants now allowed to operate between 4 am and 5pm.

Kagwe said the virus thrives when people move and maintained that the containment measures issued by the government should be adhered to strictly to flatten the curve.

“The virus does not move on its own, it is moved by people. If you see any stranger in your locality report them so that the spread of the virus is suppressed,” he said.

9 counties out of the 47 are yet to record cases of coronavirus.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

4 State House officials test positive for COVID-19, but the president is safe

NAIROBI, Kenya June 15 – Four State House officials have contracted COVID-19. State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said the four are already undergoing treatment,...

2 hours ago

World

UK’s Johnson announces inequality review after anti-racism protests

London, United Kingdom, Jun 15 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a government review into “all aspects of inequality” following a wave...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya infections from COVID-19 rise to 3,727

NAIROBI, Kenya June 15 – Kenya recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising total infections tally to 3,727. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said...

3 hours ago

World

Parts of Beijing locked down as virus outbreak gathers fresh pace

Beijing, China, Jun 15 – All indoor sports and entertainment venues were shut down in China’s capital on Monday as authorities raced to contain...

3 hours ago

World

Russia sentences US ex-marine to 16 years in spy trial

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jun 15 – A Russian court on Monday sentenced former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in a penal colony...

3 hours ago

Kenya

MP Oscar Sudi questioned by NCIC over Mungiki remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has been questioned by officials from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC),...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Governor Kimemia confident of 500-beds for COVID-19 isolation in Nyandarua

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 15 – Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia says the county is in the process of attaining a 500 for COVID-19 isolation beds...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

Raila COVID-19 negative after KEMRI test

NAIROBI, Kenya June 15 – Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga has tested negative for coronavirus. Odinga displayed his COVID-19 free certificate at the...

5 hours ago