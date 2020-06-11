Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta seen here with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (centre) and Maj Gen Mohamed Badi (right)/FILE

County News

NMS allocated Sh26.4bn budget, including Sh15.9bn diverted from City Hall’s share

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has been allocated Sh26.4 billion for the implementation of the four key functions transferred to the national government by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

NMS, headed by Director General, Major-General Mohammed Badi, was created by President Uhuru Kenyatta in February with an aim of streamlining service delivery in the capital city.

While reading the budget statement On Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani said Sh15.9 billion of the NMS budget will be drawn from Nairobi County’s equitable share.

The funding also includes Sh1.5 billion from national government’s equitable share and Sh600 million conditional grants.

The implementation of the functions surrendered by Governor Sonko is now under the direct supervision of the President following a recent reorganization that saw NMS placed under the Office of the President.

The other funding will come from locally generated revenue.

NMS has been experiencing cash flow challenges after Governor Sonko declined to assent to the Nairobi City County Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2020.

Sonko referred back the Bill on grounds that the Nairobi County Assembly allocated funds for functions not transferred to the national government.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua in May then requested Parliament to include the NMS budget estimates in the National Government budget under the Office of President.

