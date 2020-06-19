Community policing member succumbs to injures sustained during raid on illicit brew den

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Jun 19 – A community policing member who was seriously injured during a raid on an illicit brew den at Nyamemiso in Kisii central has succumbed to the injuries.

Isaac Nyanchoka, a long serving community policing member, was allegedly hit on the head by a daughter to a notorious illicit brewer, Jackline Kemenchu, whose premise they had raided in the company of local national administration officials.

Authorities launched a manhunt for the suspect as well as a police imposter, Kisii Police Commander Jebel Ngere confirmed.

The imposter from Nyamira county only identified as Ben, was known to the brewer, and was in the company of the brewer whenever the government conducted raids.

A total of over 4,000 litres of liquor commonly known as Kangara and 40 litres of Chang’aa, another commonly brewed liquor, were destroyed.

The brewer is also suspected to be peddling hard drugs.

Nyakenywa vowed to ensure the campaign against illegal brews is intensified and sustained in the area.

Community policing Chairperson Stephen Onsare condemned the attack on the member and petitioned the government to ensure justice was done.

He notes that four persons had lost their lives in recent says after consuming illicit alcohol.

Onsare cautioned that the lives of school-going children were at risk, given the high levels of exposure to alcohol and substance abuse.