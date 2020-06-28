Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Malawi Congress Party Leader, Lazarus Chakwera, takes the oath of office as President/COURTESY

Africa

Chakwera sworn in President of Malawi after winning presidential vote rerun

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Malawi’s newly elected leaders have been inducted to office during an inauguration ceremony held in the country’s capital Lilongwe.

Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima took oath of office as President and Vice President respectively on Sunday, a day after the Malawi Electoral Commission declared they had won a presidential election re-run conducted on Tuesday.

Chilima, a sitting Vice President and leader of the United Transformation Movement ditched incumbent Peter Mutharika to support Chakwera’s election.

Chakwera who vied on a Malawi Congress Party ticket defeated the incumbent Peter Mutharika after garnering 58.57 per cent of the vote, following a re-run in the presidential vote after Malawi’s constitutional court annulled the incumbent’s win in February citing vote tampering.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Macron braces for setback in French local polls

Paris, France, Jun 28 – French people went to the polls wearing face masks Sunday for the final round of municipal elections expected to...

24 mins ago

World

EU delays decision on border reopening

Brussels, Belgium, Jun 28 – The EU cannot agree on a list of “safe countries” from where travellers could visit Europe in July, with...

56 mins ago

World

White House denies Trump briefed on Russia-Taliban bounty intelligence

Washington, United States, Jun 28 – The White House has denied that President Donald Trump was briefed on intelligence that reportedly showed Russia had...

3 hours ago

Kenya

ODM leader Raila Odinga congratulates Malawian President-Elect Lazarus Chakwera

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga has congratulated Malawian opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera following his election as President,...

4 hours ago

World

China sent martial artists to India border before deadly clash: state media

Beijing, China, Jun 28 – China reinforced its troops near the Indian border with mountain climbers and martial arts fighters shortly before a deadly...

4 hours ago

Africa

Malawi’s new president, a former evangelical preacher

Blantyre, Malawi, Jun 28 – Malawi’s new President Lazarus Chakwera is a former evangelical preacher who says he ventured into politics in answer to God’s...

5 hours ago

Africa

Malawi opposition leader wins presidential vote re-run

Blantyre, Malawi, Jun 28 – Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera won this week’s presidential election re-run with 58.57 percent of the vote, the electoral commission...

5 hours ago

Africa

DR Congo justice minister arrested in crisis over judicial reforms

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jun 28 – DR Congo’s justice minister was arrested on Saturday, the latest twist in a crisis over proposed...

5 hours ago