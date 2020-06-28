Chakwera sworn in President of Malawi after winning presidential vote rerun

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Malawi’s newly elected leaders have been inducted to office during an inauguration ceremony held in the country’s capital Lilongwe.

Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima took oath of office as President and Vice President respectively on Sunday, a day after the Malawi Electoral Commission declared they had won a presidential election re-run conducted on Tuesday.

Chilima, a sitting Vice President and leader of the United Transformation Movement ditched incumbent Peter Mutharika to support Chakwera’s election.

Chakwera who vied on a Malawi Congress Party ticket defeated the incumbent Peter Mutharika after garnering 58.57 per cent of the vote, following a re-run in the presidential vote after Malawi’s constitutional court annulled the incumbent’s win in February citing vote tampering.