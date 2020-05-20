Connect with us

Sheria House/FILE

Corona Virus

Marriage services suspended after applicants flock AG’s office

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Kenyans seeking marriage registration services will have to wait longer after the services were temporarily suspended at the Attorney General’s office.

The AG’s office said Wednesday that the move was occasioned by an upsurge of people seeking marriage-related services, in what posed a serious threat of the spread of COVID -19 because of social distancing at Sheria House.

Mary Njuya, a Registrar General at the AG’s office said the high numbers following the partial re-opening on Monday went against the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on COVID-19.

The office, she said, is now developing guidelines that will ensure the services will in future be provided in a more ordinary manner.

“As a result, the office has temporarily halted all marriage services in order to develop a clear roadmap on reopening in a manner as guided by the Ministry of Health and to further ensure that safety measures are undertaken in the workplace,” Njuya stated.

