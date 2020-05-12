Court allows DCI 7 days to complete probe on murder of Kibra radio presenter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- Four suspects, among them a 14-year-old boy, will remain in police custody for a week in probe over the murder of a radio presenter in Kibra.

Hassan Marjan, who worked at Pamoja FM was ambushed and killed two weeks ago while going to work .

On Tuesday, four suspects arrested over the murder were arraigned at the Kibra Law Courts but no charges were read out to them.

The prosecution said detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had not completed the probe.

Police believe the suspects are the ones who ambushed the journalist, and stabbed him to death in a dark allay as he headed to work. Detectives have been analysing CCTV footage that captured the scene of crime.

According to police, the teenager took part in the killing of the 62-year-old radio presenter, who also a member of the community policing, before robbing him of an unknown amount of money and other valuables.

“In a group of four others, the suspect accosted the deceased who was heading to his place after duty at the said radio station, violently robbed him in which process they stabbed him on the left side of the chest killing him instantly,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said.

Another suspect was lynched by a mob after the May 4 incident.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The deceased’s bag with his belongings was recovered outside a house near the scene.

According to the Media Council of Kenya, more than 30 journalists have been killed while in the line of duty this year alone.

The latest killing occured coincided with the World Press Freedom Day, but there has been no evidence to suggest that he was killed due to his profession.

Another 56 others were killed in 2019, a worrying trend the council said must be reversed.