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Karugu Highlights Isebania-Sirari OSBP as Key Gateway to EAC Trade Growth

Dr. Karugu made the remarks following discussions with Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko focused on improving cross-border trade efficiency.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 8 – The Principal Secretary, Caroline Karugu, has underscored the strategic importance of the Isebania-Sirari One-Stop Border Post (OSBP), describing it as a crucial gateway linking Kenya to regional markets within the East African Community (EAC).

“The Isebania-Sirari One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) is a vital link to our regional markets. My meeting with Governor Ochilo today progressed the agenda of eliminating Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) in Migori County. Migori is a critical gateway to the EAC,” she said.

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Dr. Karugu made the remarks following discussions with Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko focused on improving cross-border trade efficiency and addressing challenges hindering smooth movement of goods and services.

The OSBP is expected to enhance trade facilitation between Kenya and its neighbours by reducing delays and improving coordination at the border point, strengthening Migori County’s role in regional economic integration.

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