Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health officials are seen dressed in hazmat suits while handling the coffin bearing remains of a patient who succumbed to COVID-19/FILE

Capital Health

3 patients succumb to COVID-19 raising death toll to 55

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya May 27 – Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 related complications in a period of 24 hours ending Wednesday raising the country’s death toll to 55, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced.

One of the three patients was battling breast cancer while the other two had underlying diabetes complications, he said while issuing the daily briefing on the virus.

“I would like to take this opportunity to condole with the families of those who have succumbed to this deadly virus, all of the patients had underlying conditions,” he said.

Of the active cases still under treatment in 35 hospitals countrywide, Kagwe noted seven of them are in critical condition, four are on ventilator support while three are relying on supplementary oxygen.

The country’s fatality rate stood at 4 per cent while the recovery rate stood at 30 per cent against the global fatality rate of 6  per cent and recovery rate of  43 per cent.

“It is important to remind you that for all diseases that exist, none has ever been as lonely as COVID-19, if this disease gets serious, people die alone and not as a group, so it important for one to protect themselves,” Kagwe asserted.

He, however, said the infections are lower compared to other countries globally especially the number of patients who have succumbed to the virus.

“There is hope for Kenya, even with this spike we must give thanks from an overall perspective, the infections are relatively low, you notice there is a high figure but we are also testing more numbers,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The registered 123 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, representing a triple-digit growth in infections and the highest single-day spike since the first virus case was recorded on March 13.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 3,007 samples had been analyzed, the number of cases recorded rose to 1,471.

Nairobi leads with 85 cases, Mombasa (24), Kiambu (4) Kajiado (3) Kisumu (2) cases while Garissa, Kitui, Kilifi, Busia and Uasin Gishu counties registered a case each.

The health ministry said three more patients had been discharged after recovering, bringing the total number of recoveries to 408.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Nahashon Muguna appointed substantive Nairobi Water MD after acting for 3 years

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27-Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company board has appointed Nahashon Muguna as the substantive Managing Director of the Company. He had...

23 mins ago

Capital Health

MOH registers triple-digit COVID-19 cases at 123 marking highest single-day surge

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Kenya registered 123 COVID-19 cases in a period of 24 hours ending Wednesday, representing a triple-digit growth in infections...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Court fines former KRA Manager Sh2mn for soliciting Sh15mn bribe

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – A former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) senior manager, who six years ago, received a Sh 15 million bribe has...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Officers sacked in US after black man dies as policeman kneels on neck

Minneapolis, United States, May 27 – Four police officers in Minneapolis were sacked Tuesday as a video showing one of them kneeling on the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

My unserviced post-paid account withheld PG text, Omaga tells disciplinary panel

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Nominated Senators Millicent Omanga and Victor Prengei have refuted accusations of being disloyal to the ruling Jubilee Party when...

4 hours ago

County News

Devolution ministry reports 29 flood-related deaths rising death toll to 289

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Deaths attributed to ravaging floods in various parts of the country increased to 285 on Wednesday after the Devolution...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Virus takes toll on mental health of Europe’s medics

London, United Kingdom, May 27 – Steve, a paramedic in northeast England, contracted the coronavirus two months ago. Then his wife fell ill. Both...

6 hours ago

business

EU readies trillion-euro aid plan as virus hammers Latin America

Brussels, Belgium, May 27 – A one-trillion-euro recovery plan to get Europe back on its feet after the devastation wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic...

7 hours ago