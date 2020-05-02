Connect with us

Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman /FILE/MOH

Capital Health

2 patients succumb to COVID-19 as 23 more virus cases recorded

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Two more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Mombasa on Sunday, raising the country’s coronavirus death toll to 32.

The coastal city registered 12 virus cases out of the 23 cases confirmed in the country within a period of 24 hours.

From the 12 cases registered in Mombasa, 8 were recorded in Mvita, 2 in Kisauni and 2 in Likoni.

“We have lost two other patients from Mombasa, this now brings to 32 the number of those who have succumbed to the disease,” he said.

Mombasa Saturday recorded 10 cases spread across Mvita (4), Nyali (4), and Likoni (2).

The other 11 cases announced on Sunday are spread across counties of Mandera (6), Nairobi (4) and Kajiado (1).

The four cases in Nairobi are spread in Umoja (2), Komarock (1) and Pipeline (1).

The ages of the 23 patients including a Burundian national who tested positive range between 1 and 80.

Aman however noted that 32 more patients have recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 239.

“Since our last update I’m pleased to inform you that today we have registered the highest number of people who have recovered from the disease; we have discharged 32 people from hospital. This now brings to 239 the total number of recoveries,” he said.

Confirmed cases in Kenya now stand at 672.

The 672 cases are spread across 19 counties with Nairobi leading with 369 cases, Mombasa (227), Mandera (14), Wajir (9), Kajiado (8), Kilifi (8), Kiambu (7), Migori (7), Kitui (4), Kwale (3), Nakuru (3), Bungoma (2), Busia (2), Homabay (2), Machakos (2), Siaya (2), Isiolo (1), Kakamega (1) and Uasin Gishu (1).

