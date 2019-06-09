Mavoko MP Makau threatens to lead demo in Mlolongo over insecurity

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9 – Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau has threatened to lead demonstrations in Mlolongo over increased cases of insecurity.

Speaking in Mlolongo on Saturday, Makau noted that cases of insecurity had increased in the area, and gave the police a seven-day ultimatum to ensure measures are put in place to deal with the vice.

“I have given the police Inspector General seven days. If there is no change in the police stations and service delivery, I will lead demos up to Matiang’i’s office and even Mutyambai’s until we get justice,” Makau said.

The legislator has urged the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti to transfer Athi River DCI Officer citing laxity in doing in his work.

Makau further noted that the police in the area should be reshuffled.

“The DCIO in Athi River should be transferred with immediate effect because he is doing nothing, his work is to follow on land issues.

“Also, police officers who have spent more than three years to be transferred because insecurity has really taken toll on our people,” he noted.

On Thursday night, two people were shot dead, and two others sustained serious injuries after armed robbers raided two M-Pesa shops in the area.

On Friday afternoon, a section of Mlolongo residents held demos blocking Nairobi-Mombasa road.

Police were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse the huge crowd that had interrupted transport.