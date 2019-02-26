Raila, Gideon Moi hold four-hour talks in Nairobi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has held talks with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, in what is likely to ignite renewed debate on succession politics.

Officials close to both leaders confirmed the meeting, but declined to offer details on the agenda.

The sources said the morning meeting at a Nairobi hotel lasted four hours.

Gideon, the heir apparent of former President Daniel arap Moi, has publicly announced he will be vying for the presidency in 2022 but Odinga is still sending mixed signals on his possible candidature.

The meeting between the two leaders is likely to draw the attention of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies after their repeated remarks lately of a plot to have leaders from political dynasties keep ruling the country.

Odinga, who lost in last year’s presidential election to Uhuru Kenyatta, has forged a close relationship with the president after the March 2018 handshake in which they denounced their rivalry and pledged to work together in uniting the country.