Ojienda says his arrest due to malice and bad faith

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – City lawyer Tom Ojienda now says he has never obtained money by false pretenses nor filed a false case in the course of his career.

Through his twitter account Ojienda who was arrested on Friday described himself as a ‘person of integrity’ saying that all his records with the Mumias Sugar Company are intact.

“During the alleged investigations, no statement was sought from me and none has been sought from me thus far. All my records and instructions with Mumias Sugar Company are intact,” he said.

He also stated that he has never conspired with anyone to be paid for work not done and read malice in the charges proffered against him.

“These charges sound like a big joke and reeks of malice, bad faith and flies in the face of the fundamental duty of an Advocate to receive instructions and charge fees from a client,” he said.

He stated that he will avail all the cases he has handled with the Sugar Company as he has nothing to hide.

“I will present all the cases that I have handled for Mumias Sugar Company to the DCI for them to pick out their alleged fake matters.”

Last week, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji approved his arrest after receiving investigation files on the matter.

Ojienda’s arrest follows a protracted court battle with the Kenya Revenue Authority over tax compliance.

A special task force had been investigating the loss of Sh200 million from the sugar company.