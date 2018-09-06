CS Rotich, Parliament leadership in crisis talks over fuel tax

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich was Thursday holding urgent talks with Parliament’s leadership following a crisis over the imposition of 16 per cent Value Added Tax on fuel products.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, House Majority Leader Aden Duale and the Chairperson of the Finance and Budget Committee Kimani Ichung’wah among others were present at the meeting.

Attorney General Paul Kihara and Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi are also in attendance.

This comes as the Speaker is expected to forward the amended Finance Bill 2018 to President Uhuru Kenyatta for assent after MPs approved it last Thursday before proceeding for a monthlong recess.

There is speculation that President Kenyatta who is due back from China may fail to append his signature to the Bill and return it to the House with his reservations.