181 Jubilee MPs agree to support Uhuru fuel tax proposal

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – A Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta has agreed to support the presidential memorandum on the Finance Bill including reducing 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products to 8pc.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale says 181 MPs who attended the meeting at State House Nairobi, were convinced of the President’s motive.

Duale said the Budget and Appropriation Committee will look at how to raise cuts from the various agencies of government when it scrutinises the Supplementary Estimates Appropriations Bill.

However, fringe parties such as the Progressive Democratic Party and Kenya National Congress which draws membership from Kisii Nyanza have vowed to oppose the memorandum.

The House requires 233 MPs or two-thirds majority to pass the amendments.