Case seeking to legalise FMG to be heard in 21 days

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 19 – Parties in a case where Machakos-based doctor is seeking legalization of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) have 21 days to file their written submissions either by cluster or individually.

So far, 10 orgnisations have been listed as interested parties, nine being anti-FGM bodies, and the latest being a pro-FGM activist Mzee John Kiplagat arap Koech who is backing the petitioner, Dr Tatu Kamau.

Mzee Koech who has been publicly supporting the female cut for the last 18 years claims that the people campaigning against FGM which he terms as a cultural practice, are cursed. Like the petitioner, he is too is unrepresented.

The notable organisations that have been enjoined in the case include the Federation of Women lawyers in Kenya, Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA), Equality Now, National Gender and Equality Commission as well as Katiba Sasa.

During the last mention in February, Justice David Kimei indicated that he was to write to Chief Justice David Maraga to expand jury to hear the controversial case which has so far sparked a public outcry, with Kenyans across the board calling for the upholding of the prohibition of FGM Act, 2011.

End FGM campaigners are sending the message home on social media through the trending hashtag #DontTouchFGMLaw.

According to KEWOPA lawyer and former Meru Women Repetitive Florence Kajuju pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition terming it as “misplaced and lacks merit.”

“The petitioner does not even know why she is in the court in the first place, we are happy with the status quo” she added.

Ex-Machakos Woman Representative Dr Susan Musyoka urged the petitioner to withdraw the case terming it as retrogressive. “The girl child has moved on and is now thinking differently, I urge by colleague doctor to withdraw this case.”

Narok based anti-FGM activist Agnes Pareiyo, the founder of Tasaru Girls Safe House, led other activists outside the Machakos Law Courts holding anti-FGM placards saying the practice is extreme violence against women, further adding that consent should not be used to legalize FGM.

One of the would be victims of FGM, Takaya Nguruma a student of finance and banking at Moi University in Eldoret said she was rescued by Tasaru Girls Rescue Centre at the age of 11 years.

She called on the government to reject any attempt to reintroduce the cut.

Equality Now legal counsel Sophia Rajab-Leteipan termed FGM as harmful practice with zero health benefits, just harm.