Seven mourners aboard Probox killed in Kisii road accident

, KISII, Kenya, Feb 14 – Seven people were killed on the spot Tuesday evening when a Toyota Probox they were traveling in lost control and rolled into a ditch along the Kisii—Keroka highway.

Five pedestrians are still fighting for their lives at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital after sustaining injuries.

The car lost control on a steep descent from Ichuni, before it overturned at the an intersection between Masimba—Keroka—Nairobi road the Nyangusu-Keroka Highway.

The driver of the Probox survived the accident jumping out as the car as it hurtled downhill.

Keroka OCPD Philip Wambugu said four men and three women died in the tragedy.

He said they are carrying out investigations to determine what caused the car to careen.

Witnesses said the car was carrying about nine people on board by the time of the accident.

“I was in the same burial and I saw nine people scrambling to get space in the matatu before it sped off towards Keroka,” Chris Omosa, a trader.

Area Traffic boss Istabul Ichale said the mourners were returning from a burial at Riasena area, Masaba South Sub-County in Kisii Country where two brothers were being interred.

Among those killed in the accident were a church elder and a primary school teacher and some traders who do business in Keroka town.

The seven bodies were taken to Gucha Mortuary.