EACC assures State officers of fairness during vetting

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has assured nominees to State offices that their vetting processes will be objective and independent.

In a statement, EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukala emphasised that the vetting process was being done in accordance with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

“Following the nomination of persons proposed for appointment to various State offices, the Commission has noted with concern a trend where some people get into the habit of spreading malicious rumours with the aim of tarnishing or maligning some of the nominees as well as staff of the Commission,” he stated.

“This is intended t depict the expected process of integrity vetting of the nominees as being compromised.”

He further said the anti-graft agency will not bow to any pressure.

“No amount of statements in the media, intimidation or blackmail will influence the report of the Commission.”

He expressed concern about the trend stating that it might compromise the process by the Commission.