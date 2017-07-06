Kenya drops 10 places in FIFA Rankings

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 –The national football team Harambee Stars has dropped a massive10 places in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday to see Kenya sit 84th globally with 408 points.

This is as a result of Kenya’s 2-1 away loss to minnows Sierra Leone in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier opener played June 10 in Free Town at a time the Stanley Okumbi team were ranked 74th, 39 places way above Sierra Leone.

The loss highly benefited Sierra Leone who climbed an enormous 30 places up to now sit 83th, just one place above Kenya.

Despite dropping three places to occupy position 74, Uganda are still bossing the CECAFA region, followed by Kenya while Tanzania are third after going up 25 places to sit 114th globally.

Rwanda are fourth in the East African region and placed 127th in the world while Ethiopia who is Kenya’s opponent in the 2019 AFCON Qualifier closes the top five at position 136 after going down 11 places.

Egypt remains top in the African continent despite dropping four places to position 24 worldwide, Senegal is second and at position 27, DR Congo made a major comeback to rise up 11 places to be ranked third in Africa, Tunisia are fourth at position 34 while African champions Cameroon rounds up the top five best teams in the continent at position 38.

Globally, World Champions Germany are back at the top after beating Chile 1-0 to win the FIFA Confederations Cup, hence moving up two places to dislodge Brazil who dropped to second.

Argentina are third, EURO World Champions Portugal occupy the fourth spot while Switzerland went four places up to sit fifth.