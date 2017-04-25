Tottenham’s Wanyama wins Best of Africa Award

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 25 -Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama’s ongoing charity work was recognised as he won a Best of Africa role model award.

Some of the continent’s biggest names in sports, art and entertainment were in attendance at the Rosewood Hotel in Holborn, London for the awards ceremony to recognise some of Africa’s sporting role models and their philanthropic contributions.

African entrepreneur and philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa was the event’s keynote speaker, and also presented some of the awards.

25-year-old Wanyama is the ambassador for a series of charities, including Jersey-based organisation Jersey 2 Africa 4 Football Foundation.

Honoured to win an award for my work helping disadvantaged children in Kenya. It is important to help those less fortunate than ourselves. pic.twitter.com/X3gPBxHE6D — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) April 25, 2017

“Honoured to win an award for my work helping disadvantaged children in Kenya,” the Harambee Stars powerhouse wrote on his official Twitter handle after the event. “It’s important to help those less fortunate than ourselves.”

In winning the BOA award, Wanyama follows in the footsteps of the likes of Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, Alexandre Song and Odion Ighalo, all of whom have had their work recognised in recent years.

Wanyama put on a brave face for the ceremony, which came just over 48 hours after he featured for Spurs in their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

The East African featured for 80 minutes as Mauricio Pochettino’s side twice battled back to level before late goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic condemned then to a seventh consecutive semi-final defeat.

As well as Wanyama, Cameroon coach Hugo Broos was also honours, winning an Outstanding Achievement award for his unexpected success with the Indomitable Lions at the Nations Cup in Gabon earlier this year.

Franco-Senegalese defender Mahamdou Sakho and Hull City’s Anglo-Sierra Leonean stopper Curtis Davies were also honoured for their philanthropic work, while N’Golo Kante and Younes Kaboul also picked up prizes.

-By ESPN-