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The previous all-British podium was at the 1968 US Grand Prix when Jackie Stewart won from Graham Hill and John Surtees. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Formula One

Barcelona Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Wins First Grand Prix In Ferrari

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BARCELONA, Spain, Jun 14 – Lewis Hamilton took his first victory for Ferrari in a compelling Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as championship leader Kimi Antonelli retired from second place with four laps to go.

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It was a dramatic end to a gripping race that had tension and jeopardy throughout as Hamilton secured his first victory since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, when he was still driving for Mercedes.

The win turned on a virtual safety-car period which allowed Hamilton, on a different pit-stop strategy to Mercedes, to pit and retain the lead.

Meanwhile, Antonelli had just passed Russell for second place with five laps to go after a race-long battle when his car ground to a halt with a technical problem.

Russell finished second and McLaren’s Lando Norris was third in the first all-British podium since the 1968 US Grand Prix.

Without the VSC, Hamilton’s three-stop strategy, compared with the two of Russell and Antonelli, would have had him catching the two Mercedes and contesting for the victory in the closing laps.

Instead, the VSC allowed him to save 10 seconds on a stop, and come out still in the lead, and then pull away on fresher tyres.

Hamilton’s victory, in combination with Antonelli’s retirement, narrowed the seven-time champion’s deficit in the championship to 41 points.

Russell also closes in on Antonelli and is now 50 points behind the Italian.

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