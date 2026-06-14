The New York Knicks Overpower Spurs To End 53-Year Wait For NBA Championship

NEW YORK, USA, Jun 14 – The New York Knicks ended a 53-year wait for their third NBA Championship with a 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1, recovering from a double-figure deficit in all four victories to lift the trophy for the first time since 1973.

The Knicks, who overturned a 29-point deficit in game four to record the biggest comeback win in Finals history, trailed by 16 points in the second quarter and 10 points early in the fourth at Frost Bank Center.

Jalen Brunson, who was unanimously named Most Valuable Player in the Finals, orchestrated their recovery with 45 points, including 15 in the final quarter.

“I have no words. It’s everything I dreamed of,” he told ESPN.

“I’m in awe. It’s why I came to New York.

“Whenever someone counted us out, we found a way to come back and do something about it.

“Whatever you put in front of us, we’re going to find a way… every time we step on this court. Every time.”

Brunson’s haul was a finals franchise record, beating Willis Read’s 38 in 1970, and he is only the fourth player in history to score at least 45 points in the title-winning game.

The Knicks trailed by 10 points with less than eight minutes left before Brunson scored 10 unanswered points to tie the game at 83-83.

He scored with just over a minute remaining to put the Knicks 90-88 up, and Josh Hart and OG Anunoby free throws extended the lead to four points.

Although Victor Wembanyana missed a three-pointer for the Spurs, Stephon Castle’s dunk brought them back to 92-90 with 16 seconds remaining.

A free throw from Mikal Bridges and Anunoby either side of Dylan Harper’s two missed attempts for the Spurs sealed a memorable victory for the Knicks.

Bridges and Hart – Brunson’s team-mates from Villanova University – scored a combined 27 points, with Bridges contributing 14 and Hart 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Harper finished with 25 points off the bench for the Spurs, while Wembanyama registered 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

The Spurs became the first team to lead five finals games by at least 10 points in the first quarter.

“We weren’t ready. I wasn’t ready to win a ring – that’s clear,” Wembanyana said.

“We’re not lacking in talent or ability, but we make too many mistakes. I make too many mistakes.”

Wembanyana, the NBA’s defensive player of the year, conceded a turnover and a foul on Brunson in the final 10 seconds of game two as the Knicks snatched a 105-104 victory, although his 32 points helped the Spurs win game three 115-111.

“This is the biggest lesson of my life – the biggest learning moment,” he said.

“It’s painful but I’m not running away from that. I’m using it to fuel me. I’m not satisfied with not winning.

“As a team, there’s no better experience than what we just lived.”