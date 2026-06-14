Havertz, Musiala Hit Double As Germany Launch World Cup Campaign With A Bang Against Curacao - Capital Sports
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Six different players found the target for Germany as they matched the margin of their 2014 semi-final win over Brazil. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

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Havertz, Musiala Hit Double As Germany Launch World Cup Campaign With A Bang Against Curacao

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NEW YORK, USA, Jun 14 – Four-time winners Germany overcame a brief scare from World Cup debutants Curacao before turning on the style to win their Group E opener in Houston.

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Die Mannschaft went ahead in the sixth minute with the tournament’s earliest goal so far coming from a powerful curling effort from one-time England youth international Felix Nmecha.

But they were stunned by a leveller from the smallest nation ever, by size and population, to take part in a World Cup.

With around 155,000 inhabitants, the Caribbean island of just 171 square miles is smaller than the Isle of Man with a population the same as Huddersfield.

Zurich midfielder Livano Comenencia wrote his name in Blue Wave folklore on 21 minutes with a left-footed drive from the edge of the box which deflected past Germany keeper Manuel Neuer, who was appearing in a fifth tournament at the age of 40.

Moments after Curacao striker Jurgen Locadia then had a penalty appeal waved away after nipping past Jonathan Tah, a hydration break midway through the half gave the unsettled Germans the opportunity to reset.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side did just that, showing fresh impetus in attack and restoring their lead after 17 minutes of parity through Nico Schlotterbeck’s flashing header from Nathaniel Brown’s corner to the near post.

The pressure intensified and a calm penalty from Kai Havertz in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage-time – following a rash lunge on the impressive Nmecha by Riechedly Bazoer – gave the eight-time finalists breathing space.

Just 69 seconds after the interval Jamal Musiala fired in an angled finish from Joshua Kimmich’s neat pass to signal Germany’s intent as they took control of the game.

Left-back Brown lashed home a volley after a neat flick from substitute Deniz Undav, who then swept home a sixth from Kimmich’s pass.

The former Brighton forward, now at Stuttgart, then set up Havertz for Germany’ s seventh goal two minutes from time, a lovely dink over Curacao keeper Eloy Room to seal a dominant success.

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