Simiyu Scores Brace As Tusker FC Bag FKF Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Ian Simiyu scored a brace as Tusker FC beat Kenya Police 2-1 to lift the FKF Cup at a pulsating final at the Kwale Stadium on Sunday evening.

The law enforcers enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, especially in midfield and up front, where Yves Koutiama was always problematic for the brewers’ back line.

However, from their first counterattack, Julien Mette’s charges scored in the 24th minute.

Fabian Adikiny fed the ball into the path of Simiyu, who then rifled a left-footed low shot from the edge of the 18, past the helpless arms of Police keeper Daniel Ogembo.

Harambee Stars’ left back Aboud Omar then pulled Police level, three minutes later, with a peach of a freekick from outside the 18 after Koutiama was fouled by Eugene Ikutwa.

Tusker custodian Pavel Ndziva could only flap his arms as Omar’s curled shot rattled the top right corner.

The police’s joy was short-lived as the brewers regained the lead in the 31st minute.

From a quickly taken throw-in, Simiyu made it 2-1 from the left flank, slotting the ball past an on-rushing Ogembo.

It was a gut-wrenching punch for the police, who had dominated the game but shot themselves in the foot with occasional lapses of concentration that allowed their opponents to capitalise.

The second half was more of the same script; the police fought for another equaliser as the brewers were content to sit back and absorb the pressure.

The police’s introduction of Clinton Kinanga boosted their attack somewhat, the towering forward proving a nuisance to their opponents with his aerial prowess.

However, in the end, it was not enough to resuscitate the law enforcers’ hopes of a second-ever domestic title, and a chance to play in next season’s Caf Confederations Cup.

For Mette and Tusker, it marks an ecstatic end to a season that began disastrously but morphed into a successful one, especially after the Frenchman assumed the reins early this year.

Having won their first domestic cup crown since 2016, focus turns to next season’s continental campaign, where they will be hoping for a merry run.