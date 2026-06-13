Achieng Hits Seven As Junior Starlets Tear Apart Sudan In 16-0 Victory At CECAFA U17

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Brenda Achieng hit seven goals to inspire the Junior Starlets to demolish Sudan 16-0 in their CECAFA Under-17 women’s championship Opener at the KMC Stadium in Tanzania.

Achieng netted five goals in the first half before adding the two extras in the second half as Kenya overran Sudan in a one-sided encounter.

Lindey Weey, Elizabeth Alizeba, Beverline Awuor, and Mwanakombo Bakari each grabbed a brace as Tabitha Wambui scored one while the Sudan team conceded an own goal.

Kenya next faces Somalia on Monday before wrapping it off with a clash against hosts Tanzania on the 17 th of this month.

The Kenyan youngsters ran completely riot, executing a ruthless attacking masterclass that saw them cruise to a jaw-dropping 13-0 lead by the halftime whistle.

The scoring barrage continued after the break, with Kenya pushing the scoreline to an unbelievable 16-0.

The match quickly transformed into a training ground exercise as the Junior Starlets punctured the Sudanese defense at will.

The fluid combination play and sharpness in the final third perfectly validated coach Mildred Cheche’s decision to use this regional tournament to sharpen their weapons.

The contest took an unprecedented turn in the second half. Beset by a mounting wave of injuries and unable to keep up with Kenya’s relentless pace, the Sudanese squad was gradually depleted.

The match was officially called off around the hour mark after Sudan was reduced to just six active players on the pitch.

According to FIFA and regional tournament regulations, a football match cannot continue if either team has fewer than seven players available.

As a result of the abandonment, the Junior Starlets were formally awarded the well-deserved victory, securing a massive goal-differential advantage and three vital points to kickstart their tournament.

While the nature of the win was highly unusual, it serves as the perfect confidence booster for the Starlets.