Refugee Who Quit Bayern To Create Aussie World Cup Dream

NEW YORK, USA, Jun 13 – Nestory Irankunda may have written his name into the Australia football history books but he was a player already creating his own remarkable story.

The 20-year-old Watford forward became the youngest scorer in the World Cup for the Socceroos when he netted their opener in a 2-0 win over Turkey in Vancouver.

“It is unreal and a dream come true,” Irankunda said shortly after full-time.

But it is just the latest step on an incredible journey for the once refugee who, just a year ago, was learning from Harry Kane at Bayern Munich.

Irankunda was born in a Tanzanian refugee camp in 2006 to Burundian parents, who had fled their homeland because of a civil war.

He was still a young child when they moved to the country he now represents on the biggest stage of world football.

Irankunda found football in Australia and came through the ranks at Adelaide United in the A-League.

After 16 goals and eight assists for the senior side, an eye-catching move to Bayern followed in 2024.

Bold decision to leave Bayern

There was never a first-team appearance in Germany but there was plenty of time on the training pitch with some of the best players in the world, including England striker Kane.

Yet those lack of minutes threatened his dream. That was to play for Australia at this World Cup.

He had made his debut in a World Cup qualifier in June 2024 against Bangladesh and became the second-youngest scorer in the country’s history when he netted against Palestine in just his second appearance.

After a loan spell at Swiss side Grasshopper last season, he had a decision to make in the summer.

It wasn’t an easy one when the opportunity came to move to Watford for an undisclosed fee, and leave the Bundesliga giants, but he needed to play if he was to get his World Cup chance, having fallen out of the Australia squad.

“It was a hard decision but obviously my biggest goal for me is to play at the World Cup,” Irankunda told Sky Sports last summer, external.

“The 2026 World Cup is around the corner and I have to play minutes, I wasn’t playing minutes.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play in England.”

He has been called ‘Houdini’ by team-mate Mohamed Toure, who said Irankunda could have the same impact on Australia as Jude Bellingham on England.

“I’ve seen a lot of good players but sometimes you have a special talent and he’s that,” added Toure. “If he puts in the work and stays grounded I think he’ll go beyond the potential many people already say he has. He’ll surpass that.”

‘Your whole world can change’

He played 42 games for Championship club Watford, scored four goals and made five to ensure he was selected for the World Cup.

Now he has created history for his country and in style, too. His finish was superb after he showed pace and power to create the opening in the 27th minute against Turkey.

“It doesn’t matter what level of football you play at, in the park or World Cup, that is fantastic speed,” former Australia and Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou told ITV.

It meant he was the first player born outside of Australia to score a World Cup goal for the Socceroos.

He has in the past mimicked Michael Jackson in celebrating goals, even donning a white glove in March when he netted against Curacao.

This time he opted to copy former Australia and Everton midfielder Tim Cahill by giving the corner flag a couple of punches.

“Timmy Cahill is my biggest inspiration when it comes to football,” Irankunda said after the win over Turkey.

“Him and Lionel Messi. Tim Cahill, Australia’s greatest in my opinion. I just thought if I scored, I’ll do the same as him and I got to do it.”

Postecoglou believes the goal may have an impact on Irankunda’s future career.

“A massive moment,” added Postecoglou. “Sometimes in World Cups, you just need a good couple of weeks and your whole world can change. Let’s hope that is the start for him.”