Ng’eno, Kalondu Win Third Edition of Safaricom CEO Run Held

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Emmanuel Ng’eno and Mbesa Kalondu were crowned the winners of the third edition of the Safaricom CEO Run held on Saturday at Karura Forest.

Ng’eno clocked 1:24:47 to claim victory in the men’s 21km half-marathon category, ahead of Khamza Ahmed and Antony Mwasaru, who finished second and third in times of 1:40:59 and 1:50:02, respectively.

In the women’s category, Mbesa Kalondu outpaced Shashu Damaris and Zion Versity to claim the title after crossing the finish line in 2:08:11.

Shashu finished second in 2:08:15, while Zion settled for third place in 2:09:35.

“This is a special win for me, especially as it was my first time participating in the Safaricom CEO Run. While the course was challenging, it was rewarding to be part of an event that brings people together in support of a meaningful cause. I commend Safaricom for championing conservation through sport, and I hope more corporates will embrace such initiatives that create a lasting impact,” said Emmanuel Ng’eno.

Organised by Safaricom in partnership with Tusk, this year’s race attracted more than 500 participants, including running communities and corporate teams from organisations such as Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Huawei, Amref, and KCB, among others. Participants turned out in support of fundraising efforts for Lewa Conservancy ahead of the main marathon scheduled for June 27.

The event featured four race categories: a 21km half-marathon, 15km race, 10km race, and a 5km fun walk, ensuring inclusivity for runners and fitness enthusiasts of all levels.

Adam Ahmed and Violet Okoti claimed top honours in the 15km challenge after clocking 1:08:29 and 1:34:36 in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. In the 10km race, Joshua Mucha and Hudlyn Hagoi emerged victorious with times of 40:27 and 1:02:51, respectively. Joe Mwaniki and Mikhala Barasa won the men’s and women’s 5km races.

Mbesa Kalondu crosses the finish line to win the 21km women’s half marathon during the third

edition of the Safaricom CEO Run held at Karura Forest, Nairobi.

“Today’s event was a great success, with more than 500 participants taking part. This is our third year hosting the race at Karura Forest, and I would like to thank all our staff, partners, and friends who turned out in large numbers to support this noble cause. The positive impact we have witnessed over the years continues to inspire us to strengthen our commitment to conservation and community development,” said Florence Nyokabi, Group Chief People Officer at Safaricom PLC.

The annual Safaricom CEO Run serves as a build-up to the Lewa Safari Marathon and plays a key role in raising funds for conservation and community development initiatives at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

“This event plays an important role in building momentum for the Lewa Safari Marathon while highlighting the impact of conservation efforts. We thank Safaricom and everyone who has supported this initiative over the years. With preparations nearly complete, we look forward to welcoming over 1,400 participants to Lewa on June 27,” said John Kinoti, Chief Programmes and Partnerships Officer at Lewa Conservancy.

Emmanuel Ng’eno crosses the finish line to win the 21km men’s half marathon during the third

edition of the Safaricom CEO Run held at Karura Forest, Nairobi.

The event also featured the Lions of Lewa, a passionate team of Safaricom employees who champion fundraising for wildlife conservation and community development while actively participating in the Lewa Safari Marathon.

Safaricom has supported the Lewa Safari Marathon since its inception. Earlier this year, the telco announced a KES 10 million contribution towards the 26th edition of the marathon, reaffirming its commitment to conservation and community development over more than two decades.

The 2026 Lewa Safari Marathon will be held on Saturday, June 27, at Lewa Conservancy in Isiolo County.

The event is expected to feature 1,500 participants competing in various race categories, including the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km race, and 5km children’s race.