Neymar To Miss Brazil World Cup Opener Against Morocco

NEW YORK, USA, Jun 13 – Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Neymar will miss Brazil’s opening game of the World Cup against Morocco on Saturday.

The 34-year-old has been struggling with a calf injury and is yet to return to full training.

Manager Ancelotti says the former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain forward will start training with the squad next week, making his availability doubtful for Brazil’s second match – against Haiti on 20 June.

Brazil conclude their group campaign against Scotland on 24 June.

Ancelotti said: “Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible.

“The expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week. When we call up Neymar, we call him not only for his technical quality, which is indisputable, but also for his experience and the example he can set for the young players in this group.”

Neymar has not played for the Selecao since 2023 amid his struggles with injuries but was selected for the World Cup ahead of Chelsea striker Joao Pedro and Tottenham forward Richarlison.

He has scored 79 goals in 128 caps and is Brazil’s record goalscorer, surpassing Pele’s total of 77.

The Santos forward could play at a fourth World Cup, having also represented Brazil at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.