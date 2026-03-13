This Year Kedong Stage Is Boring! Says Toyota’s Overnight WRC Safari Rally Leader Solberg - Capital Sports
Oliver Solberg at WRC Safari. Photo/COURTESY

Motorsport

This Year Kedong Stage Is Boring! Says Toyota’s Overnight WRC Safari Rally Leader Solberg

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Ahead of the Day 2 WRC Safari Rally grueling stages on Friday, Toyota Gazoo Racing team’s driver Oliver Solberg, who took the overnight lead disclosed that this year’s Kedong stage will be “very boring”.

Solberg made the remarks on Thursday after overcoming rainy and muddy 24.35km Camp Moran stage to defeat team-mate and defending champion Elfyn Evans by almost half a minute.

When asked at the mixed zone on what to expect in Day 2 that includes the challenging fesh fesh Kedong Solberg said, “No no Kedong this year is very boring rocky stage, it is the worst stage of the rally, unfortunately it’s not he classic Kedong.”

Friday will see drivers tackle Camp Moran 2, Loldia 1, 2, Kengen Geothermal 1,2, Kedong 1,2 and Mzabibu 2.

-About Kedong Stage-

Run with a new section at the start which is very rough in places, featuring many rocky sections as well as dips and bumps.

In total, around half of the stage is new for this year and includes a mix of high-speed sections on narrow tracks connected by junctions. It also features the iconic Mbili jump where cars launch high into the air and often land sideways.

In this article:
