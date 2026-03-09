Marathon phenomenon Kipchoge to make history with first-ever road race on African soil

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9, 2026 – Two-time world record holder for the men’s marathon, Eliud Kipchoge, will compete at the Sanlam Marathon on May 24, this year, as he begins a new chapter in his longstanding athletics career.

The road race will be Kipchoge’s first as part of a personal mission to run in seven marathons across the seven continents of the world – known as Eliud’s Running World.

It will also be the first time in his career that he has competed in a road race on African soil.

In a statement, the double Olympic marathon champion said competing in the Sanlam Marathon holds a deep significance in his heart.

“Africa is where my journey as a runner began and where the foundation of my success is deeply rooted. To start this World Tour in Cape Town is very special. It is

about celebrating the strength of African running and inspiring the next generation. To race my first ever marathon on the African continent holds deep meaning for me. I cannot wait!” he said.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has rapidly established itself as one of the leading races on the global running calendar, drawing elite athletes and runners from across the world to Cape Town each year.

The event is currently a candidate for Abbott World Marathon Majors status, with the ambition of bringing Africa its first Major and creating a global stage where African athletes can compete and triumph on home soil.

Speaking at the same time, the event’s CEO Clarke Gardner said Kipchoge’s participation in this year’s edition marks a significant milestone for them.

“Eliud represents the very best of what running can inspire. To see him race our streets, meet our communities and engage with young runners across the

city will be incredibly powerful. Moments like this remind us what is possible when the world’s greatest athletes connect with the places and people that shaped the sport,” Gardner said.

The road race, which was first held in 1994, has established itself as one of the most prestigious on the African continent.

It boasts a course record of 2:08:15 in the men’s race, set by Ethiopian Abdisa Tola in 2024 as well as 2:22:22 in the women’s division — clocked by South African Glenrose Xaba in the same year.

The race will be Kipchoge’s first since he debuted at the New York Marathon in November last year, clocking 2:14:36 to finish 17th.