Harambee Stars striker leads Scottish side to first ever trophy in 12 years

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 14, 2025 – Harambee Stars striker Jonah Ayunga struck twice to spur St Mirren to a 3-1 victory over giants Celtic in the Scottish Cup final in Glasgow on Sunday evening.

The towering forward hit the back of the net in the 64th and 76th minutes after Marcus Fraser had put them in the lead with a header after two minutes.

Japanese forward Reo Hatate levelled matters for Celtic after 23 minutes, volleying a cross from the left by Kieran Tierney.

Ayunga then rose to the occasion in the second half, finishing off Alex Gogic’s assist to restore St Mirren’s lead.

Jonah Ayunga gets his second and our third!

He then finished off a swift counter move, tapping into the net from Declan John.

It is St Mirren’s first ever trophy in 12 years since they beat Hearts in 2013 to win the Scottish Cup.

Ayunga joined the Scottish side from Morecambe in July 2022 and has gone on to make 71 appearances for them — scoring 11 goals.

He has also become a regular for the national team Harambee Stars, earning regular call-ups from Benni McCarthy — as well as his predecessor Engin Firat.