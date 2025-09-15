SPONSORED CONTENT: BC.GAME Secures Dual Gaming Licenses in Kenya, Expanding Sports Betting and iGaming Across Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15, 2025 – Global iGaming platform BC.GAME has expanded its African footprint after securing dual gaming licenses in Kenya, underscoring its ambition to expand sports betting and online gaming across the continent.

Through its local entity Blockdance Africa Limited, the company has been granted both a Public Gaming Licence and a Bookmakers Off-the-Course Licence by Kenya’s Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

The approvals make BC.GAME a fully licensed operator in Kenya’s fast-growing sports betting and iGaming market, offering players a secure and regulated gaming environment.

Kenya: A Fast-Rising Hub for Licensed Sports Betting

Kenya is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most vibrant gaming markets, driven by a young, tech-savvy population, rapid mobile adoption, and a strong passion for football and sports betting.

Over the past few years, the BCLB has tightened regulations, raised licensing standards, and strengthened player protections.

Securing two licenses under this stricter framework highlights BC.GAME’s commitment to responsible gaming, compliance, and transparency.

Localized Experiences for Kenyan Players

With the new approvals, BC.GAME can now legally operate in Kenya, offering sports betting, online gaming, and Web3 entertainment tailored to local audiences.

The company has pledged to work with local sports, technology, and cultural partners to deliver truly localized experiences while contributing to Kenya’s growing digital economy.

“Kenya has always been at the heart of Africa’s gaming culture. We’re thrilled to enter this market as a licensed operator and look forward to working with local sports, technology, and cultural partners,” a BC.GAME spokesperson said.

Part of a Global Licensing Roadmap

The Kenyan approvals form part of BC.GAME’s proactive global licensing strategy, which ensures compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

By aligning with local regulations, the company builds trust with both players and regulators while reinforcing its reputation as a safe, transparent, and innovative operator.

With the new licenses valid through 2026, BC.GAME is now well-positioned to expand across Africa, strengthen community engagement, and support the growth of regulated sports betting in Kenya.

BC.GAME is a global iGaming brand offering sports betting, online casino gaming, and blockchain-powered entertainment.

Guided by its spirit “Stay Untamed,” the platform combines innovation with strict regulatory standards to deliver fair, secure, and engaging experiences to millions of players worldwide.