Kipkorir slips and slides to victory in Copenhagen as Kenyans dominate podium - Capital Sports
Nicholas Kimeli celebrates after winning the 10,000m. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Kipkorir slips and slides to victory in Copenhagen as Kenyans dominate podium

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 14, 2025 – Commonwealth Games silver medallist Nicholas Kipkorir recovered from a fall to lead a clean podium sweep for Kenya at the Copenhagen Half Marathon on Sunday morning.

Kipkorir clocked 58:23 to cut the tape, ahead of fellow countrymen Vincent Langat (58:24) and Isaia Lasoi (58:49) who finished second and third respectively.

The next three places were also clinched by Kenyans, Patrick Mosin (59:11), Gilbert Kiprotich (59:54) and Alex Matata (1:00:16), in that order.

It is Kipkorir’s first ever victory of the year after a tough period during which he missed out on a ticket to the ongoing World Championships in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old finished ninth in the men’s 10,000m at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, which was doubling up as the national trials for the global competition – as far as the 25-lap race is concerned.

Another attempt to qualify for his third consecutive World Championships became a cropper after he finished fourth in the men’s 5000m at the national trials at the Ulinzi Sports Complex at the end of July.

He also failed to finish in the 12-and-a-half lap race at the IFAM Oordegem meeting in Belgium on August 9.

Another podium finish for Lokedi

Meanwhile, in the women’s race, Boston Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi finished second after clocking 1:05:00.

Ethiopian Likina Amebaw cut the tape in 1:04:44 as her fellow countrywoman, Wede Kefale, took third place in 1:05:21.

Another Kenyan, the 2019 London Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei came fourth after timing 1:06:22.

