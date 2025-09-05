Record 53-Driver Field Enter For Shell Autocross Championship At Stoni Athi River

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 -Vivo Energy Kenya, through its Shell brand, announced that the sixth round of the TAI Racing/Shell 2025 Autox & Autox Plus Championship will take place this weekend at Stoni Athi River, featuring a record-breaking field of 53 competitors across nine competitive categories.

The event, organised by 254 Motorsports Club, represents the largest field in the championship’s history, demonstrating the continued expansion of autocross racing in Kenya.

The diverse entry spans from junior development categories to elite open-class competition, showcasing the sport’s broad appeal across age groups and skill levels.

The event itinerary started with a scrutineering session by Chief Scrutineer Musa Locho, who says that 53 crews will be in action during the weekend event, after a thorough check.

“We have a record entry for the Shell Autocross Championship, with drivers participating in the 5km and 20 km stages; the addition of a night stage promises to be thrilling for the competitors”, said Musa

The championship features nine distinct classes accommodating various vehicle specifications and driver experience levels.

The junior potent squad boast of Sean Njumbi in the alpha Junior Buggy class, with Allan Bengi and Muzakkir Mohammed competing in the beta junior buggy.

The cadet junior buggy features Eann Bengi, Jesse Bengi, Cheche Ababu, Karamveer Rooprai and Billy Tundo.

In the senior Buggy category, veterans Carl Tundo and Tim Jesssop will square off with Muaaz Adil and Alykhan Malik.

The 2WD Non-Turbo Class Car has attracted 11 entries, including Tariq Rashid, Pius Njiru, Adriano Varese, Githengi Kimamo, Timothy Kinoti, Michuki Hinga, Fahim Abdul Malik, Altaf Ganatra, Muaaz Adil, Amaan Ganatra, Arif Suleiman, Muzammil Mohamed and Azar Anwar.

” It has been 3 years of competition and I am grateful to Shell, their Vpower which has always given me an edge in terms of unrivalled engine power, I hope to perform excellently well in the event”, said Malik

Harpreet Singh Bhogal, Abdulrashid Tariq, and Ian Ndegwa will compete in the 2WD Turbo Buggy, with Suleiman Munyua featuring in the 2WD Turbo Car class.

Fourteen crews will battle it out in the 4WD with the 35mm Restrictor class. Seasoned Eric Bengi, Amaan Ganatra, Steve Gacheru, Tinashe Gatimu, Gideon Kimani, and Jeniffer Malik will headline the competition.

At the same time, John Kadivane, Neel Gohil and Joseph Gacheche will compete in the open class. The Quad Bikes will feature Shabaz Anwar and Satjote Saimbi.

The night stage, set to test the limits of both man and machine, will see participants from all categories, with notable entries including Sean Njumbi (Alpha Junior), Allan Bengi (Beta Junior), five Cadet Junior competitors, three 2WD entries, both turbo class representatives, eleven 4WD competitors, five Open Class entries, and both Quad Bike participants battling for top honours.

The Autocross has attracted prominent motorsport families competing across various categories.

The Bengi Family will see Allan Bengi (Beta Junior Buggy), Eann and Jesse Bengi (Cadet Junior Buggy), and Dad Eric Bengi (4WD compete in the 35mm Restrictor class with the Chathe family boosted by Hamraj Singh Chatthe and Danvir Singh Chatthe (both 4WD with 35mm Restrictor class, Altaf Ganatra and Amaan Ganatra will also be competing in the event.

The championship round promises exceptional competition across varied terrain and challenging conditions, as drivers compete in diverse heats ahead of the prize-giving ceremony.