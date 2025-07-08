Tusker FC sign City Stars’ Otieno as rebuild for 2025/26 season starts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – FKF Premier League side Tusker FC has made its first signing ahead of the 2025/26 season, with the acquisition of midfielder Vincent Otieno Owino from relegated Nairobi City Stars.

The 25-year old joins Tusker on a two-year contract and will bolster the team’s midfield which was one of the major areas of concern in the just concluded season.

Otieno had been a target of Bandari FC and Gor Mahia FC, but ultimately decided to turn to Ruaraka after his former side were sent back to the second tier.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Otieno expressed his excitement at joining one of the most successful clubs in Kenyan football.

“I’m honoured to join Tusker FC, a club with great history and ambition,” said Owino. “This is a big step in my career and I’m ready to give everything on the pitch to help the team achieve its goals. I want to grow here, win trophies, and learn from the experienced players and coaches around me.”

Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere welcomed the midfielder’s arrival, praising his work ethic and potential.

“Vincent is a player we have monitored for some time. He brings balance, grit, and intelligence to our midfield. He is young and hungry, and we believe he will fit well into our system and philosophy,” the tactician said.

Owino becomes the club’s first major signing of the transfer window as Tusker looks to strengthen key areas of the squad in preparation for a title charge next season.

The Brewers finished a disappointing fourth in the just concluded campaign and are set for a major purge to strengthen the team to avoid another trophyless campaign.