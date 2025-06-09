First black Premier League referee Rennie dies aged 65

LONDON, England, June 9, 2025 – Uriah Rennie, the Premier League’s first black referee, has died aged 65.

Rennie officiated more than 300 games between 1997 and 2008, including 175 Premier League matches.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former chair and trailblazing referee, Uriah Rennie,” said a Sheffield & Hallamshire County Football Association statement., external

“Uriah made history as the Premier League’s first Black referee, officiating over 300 top-flight matches between 1997 and 2008. He broke down barriers, shaped our football community and inspired generations to come.”

Rennie recently revealed he was learning to walk again after a rare condition left him paralysed from the waist down.

Born in Jamaica, he moved to Sheffield as a child and grew up in the Wybourn area of the city.

He started refereeing in local football in 1979 before making history in 1997 when he oversaw a top-flight match between Derby County and Wimbledon.

“Incredibly sad news about the passing of Uriah Rennie. A Black pioneering referee and leader in the game,” said Leon Mann, co-founder of the Football Black List.

“We owe so much to those who push open the doors. Uriah should never, ever be forgotten.

“Thoughts and prayers with Uriah’s family and close friends.”

Former Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore said he was “incredibly sad” to hear of Rennie’s death, adding he was a “pioneer” and a “trailblazer”.

Rennie had been a magistrate in Sheffield since 1996 and campaigned on issues including improving equality and inclusion in sport, mental health and tackling deprivation.

He had a master’s degree in business administration and law and, in November 2023, was awarded an honorary doctorate by Sheffield Hallam University for his distinguished contributions to sport and his work with South Yorkshire communities.

In May, Rennie was installed as the new chancellor of the university.