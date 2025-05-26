No biggie for Beatrice after world record slips from her grasp in Rabat

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26, 2025 – Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet is unbothered after missing out on the world record for the women’s 3000m at the fourth leg of the Diamond League in Rabat on Sunday night.

Chebet says she simply wanted to set a new personal best (PB) and is not in a hurry to break any world record.

“I am so so happy. I was not preparing a world record attempt. I just came to run my personal best and I succeeded. I just have to believe in myself and then maybe after some months or years, that world record will come. It is just a matter of time and I don´t want to rush things,” the double world record holder.

The 25-year-old cruised to victory in the Moroccan capital, clocking a world lead and meet record of 8:11.56 — six seconds slower than the current world record of 8:06.11 held by China’s Wang Junxia.

Italian Nadia Batoccletti came second in a national record of 8:26.27 whereas Sarah Healy of Ireland took third place in a personal best of 8:27.02.

Chebet already holds two world records in the women’s 10,000m and 5km.

Despite the slight disappointment of the night, Chebet admits she thoroughly enjoyed the race, which is her favourite among her other specialties — 5,000m and 10,000m.

“After a few laps I realised I was on my own, but I kept pushing myself as I wanted to show everyone what I can do. I really like this distance. It´s nothing like a 5,000 or 10,000m, it´s something completely different and I am also good at it,” the World Cross Country champion said.

Chebet’s priority is to win the world title at this year’s championships in Tokyo in September.

At the last edition of the same competition in Budapest in 2023, she clocked 14:54.33 to bag bronze in the women’s 5000m.

Having won the Olympic 10,000m and 5000m, the question left to be answered is whether the track queen will be doubling in Tokyo.

It is a question she has often offered mixed signals.

“Timewise I don´t have a big goal on the horizon. My main focus and goal are the World Championships in Tokyo,” she said.

Sunday’s race was her second Diamond League race of the year after competing at the first leg of the competition in Xiamen, China on April 26.

On that occasion, she clocked 14:27.12 for the win in the women’s 5000m.