Man Utd being destroyed under Ratcliffe – Cantona

MANCHESTER, England, April 11, 2025 – Manchester United legend Eric Cantona says the club is being destroyed under the co-ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group bought a 27.7% stake in United in February 2024 worth about £1.25bn ($1.6bn).

The Glazer family, who have owned the 20-time English champions since 2005, retain a majority stake but Ineos have taken control of the club’s football operations.

Last month United unveiled ambitious plans to build an “iconic” new £2bn, 100,000-seater ground close to Old Trafford.

The 72-year-old British billionaire’s time at Old Trafford has drawn criticism after United raised ticket prices and made two rounds of redundancies in a bid to improve the club’s finances.

Ratcliffe defended some of United’s financial cost-cutting measures in a wide-ranging interview with the BBC’s sports editor Dan Roan in March where he said the club would have “run out of cash by the end of this year” had he not made some “unpopular” decisions.

Speaking at an event at non-league FC United, the club founded by disgruntled Red Devils fans in the wake of the Glazer takeover and in which Cantona and several members of his family have signed up to become co-owners, the Frenchman gave a scathing assessment of Ratcliffe’s impact.

“Since Ratcliffe arrived this team of directors try to destroy everything and they don’t respect anybody,” said ex-United forward Cantona, who made 185 appearances for the Red Devils from 1992 to 1997.

“I feel sad to see United in this kind of situation. They decided something else. They have another strategy, another project.

“I support United because I really love United, but now if I was a fan and I had to choose a club I don’t think I would choose United.”

Cantona, who was capped 45 times by France, said United “needs to find its soul again” as he questioned the wisdom of Sir Alex Ferguson’s impending departure as a global ambassador.

Ferguson, who won 13 Premier League titles as United manager, will leave the role at the end of the season, although club sources told BBC Sport last October the decision was taken amicably following a direct conversation between the Scot and Ratcliffe.

“He doesn’t want Sir Alex Ferguson as an ambassador any more. He is more than a legend,” said Cantona.

“The soul of the team and the club is not in the players – all the people around is like a big family. I think it’s very important to respect these people like you respect your manager and team-mates.”

Cantona, 58, also criticised Ratcliffe’s plans to bulldoze Old Trafford in favour of a new ground instead of redeveloping their spiritual home.

He added: “They even want to change the stadium. The stadium is iconic. For me, Arsenal lost their soul when they left Highbury and I’m sure a lot of fans miss Highbury.

“Can you imagine Liverpool playing in another stadium than Anfield? It’s impossible. I don’t think United can play in another stadium than Old Trafford.”

United have declined to comment while BBC Sport has approached Ineos for a response.