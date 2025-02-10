Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 63 runs in one-off Test

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, February 10, 2025 – Ireland clinched a 63-run victory on a tense final day in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo as Matthew Humphreys’ seven-wicket match haul proved crucial.

Zimbabwe started day five requiring 109 runs for victory as they chased 292 but left-arm spinner Humphreys dismissed Newman Nyamhuri for the addition of only five runs.

Crucially Humphreys then bowled Wesley Madhevere for 84 in a massive blow to the hosts’ hopes of chasing down the Ireland tally.

That left Zimbabwe still requiring 73 runs for victory but they only added 10 more before Andy McBrine’s dismissal of Richard Ngarava secured a third straight Test win for Ireland.

Humphreys’ outstanding second-innings figures of 6-57 was his Test best for Ireland.

The Irish defeated Zimbabwe in Belfast last July, which came four months after their first Test triumph over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi in what was their eighth game in the format.

Ireland’s latest victory looked unlikely on day one as they slumped to 31-5 but McBrine’s unbeaten 90 and 78 from Mark Adair helped the tourists regroup and they largely controlled the remainder of the contest.