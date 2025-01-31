Crowd chant ‘MVP’ at Bronny James in Lakers win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WASHINGTON, United States, January 31, 2025 – Bronny James – son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Lebron – was cheered by the Washington Wizards crowd as he scored a career-high five points against their own side in the NBA.

The home support were chanting the 20-year-old’s name before he even entered the game for the fourth quarter at the Capital One Arena.

As well as his five points, James also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal during his late cameo, with the crowd chanting “MVP” (most valuable player) as he rounded off the scoring with two late free throws.

Father Lebron, 40, had left the game late in the third quarter after scoring a game-high 24 points with 11 assists, helping the Lakers to a comfortable 134-96 win.

“He [Bronny] has had eyeballs on him his whole life. He’s used to it,” said Lakers coach JJ Redick.

“He has handled everything with dignity, grace, class, all that stuff. He’ll continue to grow.”

The Lakers have won five of their past six games to sit fifth in the Western Conference. The Wizards are bottom in the East after a club record-equalling 16th successive defeat.

Bronny James joined the Lakers as a second-round draft pick from the University of Southern California in June.

He made history in October when he stepped off the bench to join LeBron and become the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game during the Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Elsewhere, Anthony Edwards had 36 points and 11 assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz 138-113 to make it five straight wins.

Two free throws from Jaren Jackson Jr with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter helped the Memphis Grizzlies, third in the Western Conference, edge the second-placed Houston Rockets 120-119.

Darius Garland scored 26 points and Donovan Mitchell added 24 as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Atlanta Hawks 137-115, while the Portland Trail Blazers enjoyed a 119-90 win over the Orlando Magic.