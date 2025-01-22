I’m playing the best basketball of my life – Jokic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DENVER, United States, January 22, 2025 – Nikola Jokic said he is “playing the best basketball of my life” after helping the Denver Nuggets to a 144-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.

The three-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) hit his fourth successive triple-double – and his 13th of the season – as the Nuggets won a third game in a row.

Jokic scored 27 points and made 13 rebounds and 10 assists before sitting out the fourth quarter at Ball Arena in Denver.

He told TNT: “We’re not where we’re supposed to be, but we’re trying to find the rhythm.”

The Nuggets are fourth in the Western Conference and the 76ers 11th in the East.

LeBron James became only the second player aged 40 or older to record a triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Washington Wizards 111-88.

The 40-year-old finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists at Crypto.com Arena in LA.

Karl Malone is the only other player over 40 to claim a triple-double, for the Lakers in 2003.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lakers are sixth in the Western Conference and the Wizards bottom of the East.