Police FC
Police FC
Police FC celebrate their first ever FKF Cup trophy. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

FKF Cup rescheduled as CHAN beckons

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 14, 2025 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has rescheduled this year’s FKF Cup to begin on March 15, owing to next month’s African Nations Championships (CHAN).

In a statement, the federation said the decision will enable a smooth running of the competition without any interferences from the CHAN.

“The kick-off date for the MozzartBet Cup has been rescheduled due to the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will take place in February 2025. The tournament will now begin on Saturday, 15th March 2025, ensuring a smooth calendar for participating teams and players,” the federation said.

Kenya is to co-host the CHAN with Uganda and Tanzania on February 1-28.

The Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium have been designated as pitches to host the matches in Kenya

Moreover, Kasarani Annex and Police Sacco Stadium will be the training pitches.

Furthermore, as far as the FKF Cup is concerned, the federation have encouraged as many teams as possible to register for the competition.

The registration deadline has been extended to January 31.

“The registration deadline for registration has been extended to Friday, 31st January 2025. This decision is aimed at accommodating more teams interested in participating in the country’s premier domestic knockout tournament,” they said.

The competition offers a chance for the winner to represent the country in next season’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup.

Kenya Police are the defending champions, having beaten Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 8-7 on penalties at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in June last year.

The draw for the competition is slated for March 6, with teams in all tiers of Kenyan football expected to participate.

