Quins rule Ngong’ Road derby as Kabras school Strathmore Leos

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 11, 2025 – Kenya Harlequin continued their flawless run in the 2024/25 Kenya Cup with a 48-12 win over next-door neighbours Impala RFC at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday.

Charles Kinyanjui’s try at the first whistle got the Ngong’ Road derby going before Leonard Fogang extended Quins’ advantage with the second one – the subsequent conversion successful as well.

Richel Wangila then put the ball over the white chalk for the third of the afternoon, followed by the extras, for a 19-0 lead.

However, the 10-time Kenya Cup champions replied with a converted try of their own.

There was more time for one more try for Quins to give them a 26-7 lead into the break, courtesy of Paul Mutsami.

The eight-time Kenya Cup champions picked up from where they had left off in the first half, touching down over the white chalk at the start of the second half.

A few minutes later, Leon Nyang’ made it 38-7 courtesy of a piercing run down the flank, which ended in the sixth try – though the conversion was unsuccessful.

A corner post try for Impala reduced the deficit to 38-12 but it was only just a temporary respite as their opponents resumed control of proceedings.

Kenya Harlequin’s Leon Nyang’ against Impala Sultan Mikael. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Two corner post tries for Quins proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Louis ‘Fadhee’ Kisia’s men, who remain winless on their return to the top flight this season.

Leos, Wan Yudhee schooled

Elsewhere, at the Madaraka Grounds, defending champions Kabras Sugar RFC made it three out of three with a 45-5 victory over University of Strathmore Leos.

The sugar millers were off the firing blocks through Roy Maruti, Barry Young converting successfully for the extras.

Erick Cantona then increased the advantage to 12-0 before Eugene Sifuna cantered his way through the students’ 22 for the third try.

Cantona then converted between the posts for 19-0 lead.

The lesson just got bitter as Walter Okoth’s corner post try extended the sugar millers’ advantage, Cantona converting successfully for 26-0.

Although Leos reduced the deficit to 26-5 with a try of their own, it only served to stir their visitors to up the ante.

Hillary Odhiambo made it 31-3 before the ever-reliable boot of Cantona stepped up to the plate add the extras. Action between KCB RFC and Mwamba at the RFUEA Grounds. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Second half was, more or less, the Griffins Chao show as the winger’s brace of tries put to bed a tie that was always expected to be one-sided.

Also schooled on the afternoon were Kenyatta University Blak Blad who were blanked 23-3 by Nondescripts RFC at their Kenyatta University grounds.

Bankers reap big from Kulabu

In an earlier encounter at the RFUEA Grounds, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC continued their winning run with a 80-22 win over Mwamba RFC.

The Nakuru derby between Nakuru RFC and Menengai Oilers at the ended 34-15 in favour of the latter to remain one of five teams who are yet to lose this season.

The win also marks the oil merchants’ fifth win against the hometown rivals in their last eight meetings.

At the Mamboleo Stadium, hosts Kisumu RFC notched their first win of the season, dispatching South Coast Pirates 38-9.