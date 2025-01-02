Djokovic and Sabalenka through to Brisbane quarters - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Djokovic
Djokovic
Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory in Wimbledon. PHOTO/Wimbledon/X

Tennis

Djokovic and Sabalenka through to Brisbane quarters

Published

BRISBANE, Australia, January 2, 2025 – Novak Djokovic kept his hopes of winning a 100th career ATP title alive with a straightforward 6-3 6-3 win against Gael Monfils in the Brisbane International last 16.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Serb, 37, will face Reilly Opelka in the last eight after the American’s 7-6 (11-9) 7-6 (7-4) victory against Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi.

Djokovic took his only break point opportunity in the first set, helping him to race into a 4-1 lead and to take the set within 36 minutes.

Monfils, 38, missed a simple forehand on serve at 1-1 and the Frenchman failed to take a point in the remainder of the game as Djokovic broke early in the second set.

Djokovic held serve three times from there and broke Monfils again at 5-3 to wrap up his 20th career win against the Frenchman.

Opelka awaits Djokovic in the quarter-finals, when the pair will play each other for the first time.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner says he will have to tailor his game to face the big-serving American, who hit 25 aces against Arnaldi.

“Opelka has been injured and he struggled a lot for a couple of years,” said Djokovic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My gosh, I’m going to have to probably step back a few steps for that first serve.”

Sabalenka through to face Bouzkova

World number one Aryna Sabalenka will face Marie Bouzkova in the quarter-finals after breezing past Yulia Putintseva.

The Belarusian beat Putintseva 6-4 7-6 (7-2) as she aims to win her 18th career title in Australia.

The 26-year-old will face world number 44 Bouzkova, who beat former world number one Victoria Azarenka, 6-4 6-4 earlier in the day.

Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina beat China’s Yue Yuan 6-1 6-4 to set-up a last-eight match against Australia’s Kimberly Birrell, while world number 64 Ashlyn Krueger will take on Russia’s Polina Kudermetova.

Former world number two Ons Jabeur will play Russia’s Mirra Andreeva in the final quarter-final fixture.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved