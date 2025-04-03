Shujaa in survival mode at Singapore 7s as relegation playoffs await

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 3, 2025 – At a time like this last year, the national men’s rugby 7s team were on their way to a well-deserved return to the prestigious World Series.

They had just won the first leg of the Challenger Series in Dubai in January and finished third at the subsequent round in Montevideo, Uruguay.

They would go on to finish fifth in the final leg in Munich, Germany before proceeding to the playoffs in Madrid from where they secured their place at the high table of rugby 7s.

Twelve months on and Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s side are flirting dangerously with relegation back to the second-tier.

They head into this weekend’s Singapore 7s in desperate need for a deep run in the tournament, which will go a long way in boosting their morale ahead of next month’s playoff in Los Angeles.

Shujaa sit ninth on the World Rugby Series standings with 18 points, 20 behind eighth placed Great Britain.

Considering the gap between the two, it means Shujaa will have to fight for survival at the Los Angeles playoffs.

In Singapore, they face off against Ireland in their opening Pool B encounter before squaring up to France.

The Irish sit second last with 15 points whereas the French are fifth with 64 points.

Both are familiar foes to Wambua’s charges.

Shujaa beat the Irish 21-7 at the Dubai 7s on their way to a ninth place finish last year before the Europeans revenged with a 19-14 win in the 11th place playoff at last month’s Vancouver 7s in Canada.

On the other hand, Kenya’s latest encounter with the French was at the last leg of the series in Hong Kong, losing 14-7 in their final Pool C tie.

For a young team such as Shujaa, the World Series was never going to be a stroll in the park.

Indeed, Wambua himself has severally emphasised the goal is for Shujaa to avoid relegation.

Time has come for him to walk the talk.

A key source of solace and inspiration is that Shujaa have fond memories of Singapore — having clinched this leg of the series in 2016.

For every rugby aficionado in Kenya, the prayer would be for a repeat of the same come this weekend.

It would be massive morale booster heading into the Los Angeles playoffs.