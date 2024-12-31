Olympic champ Chebet smashes 5k world record in Barcelona - Capital Sports
Beatrice Chebet celebrates after her victory in Zurich. PHOTO/Diamond League/X

Athletics

Olympic champ Chebet smashes 5k world record in Barcelona

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 31 – Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet clocked a world record of 0:13:54 to clinch the women’s 5km race at the Cursa del Nassos in Barcelona on New Year’s Eve.

Chebet blazed to victory ahead of Ethiopia’s Medina Eisa who clocked 0:14:23 to finish second as Uganda’s Belinda Chemutai timed 0:14:36 in third.

The win completes is the perfect icing on the cake for the 25-year-old who also smashed the women’s 10,000m world record at the Prefontaine Classic in May, clocking 28:54.14.

The world cross country champion then made history at the Paris Olympics in August, becoming first ever Kenyan to win the women’s 10,000m when she timed 30:43.25.

She also became the first Kenyan to win the women’s 5000m Olympic title since Vivian Cheruiyot in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

As far as Cursa del Nassos goes, Tuesday’s world record is a follow up to last year’s win at the same race where she clocked 0:14:13 for the win.

Kipkoech rules men’s race

In the men’s 5km, Kenya’s Matthew Kipkoech romped home to victory in 0:13:28, in what was a heated race.

In second place was Frenchman Pierrik Jocteur Monrozier who clocked 0:13:28 as Moroccan-born Spaniard Abdessamad Oukhelfen came third in 0:13:30.

In this article:
