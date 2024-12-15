Beatrice Soy wins inaugural Dr. Peter Ndegwa and Friends Golf Tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – Beatrice Soy was crowned the overall winner in the inaugural Dr. Peter Ndegwa and Friends Golf tournament, held on Saturday at the prestigious Muthaiga Golf Club.

Playing off handicap 27, Soy, the Muthaiga Golf Club’s Lady Vice-Captain, showcased stellar form and took advantage of the favorable weather to post an impressive 45 Stableford points, outclassing a field of more than 200 golfers.

Her consistency on the course was evident as she recorded 23 points on the front nine and followed up with another 22 points on the back nine, securing the overall title in a toughly contested tournament.

In addition to her overall victory, Soy also clinched the Nearest to the Pin award in the ladies’ category.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Soy said : “Today, I am a very happy golfer. This is my first time winning a tournament, and I’m honored it’s the inaugural Dr. Peter Ndegwa and Friends tournament. It means so much to me and inspires me to participate in more competitions. I teed off early in the morning, having requested a schedule change due to afternoon engagements, and here I am as the winner! My big thanks to the Safaricom CEO, and I hope this tournament becomes a regular part of our golf calendar.”

In the ladies’ category, Joan K’anjenjo claimed the top prize with 35 points, narrowly edging out her fellow club member Florence Marangu, who posted 34 points.

The men’s category witnessed a fierce battle, with Benson Theuri outscoring Nawfal Cockar by a single point to win with 41 points.

Young talent was also on display as Ishaan Gidomal, playing off handicap 27, captured the juniors’ title with an impressive 44 points.

The Longest Drive Contest saw the overall winner Beatrice Soy and Chege Njoroge emerge victorious, while Safaricom’s Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, Michael Mutiga, took home the Safaricom Staff Prize.

The Best Nines were awarded to Selest Kilinda (21 points) for the front nine and Tim Chege (22 points) for the back nine.

In the guest category, Millicent Mello of Railways Golf Club and Allan Kirui of Nyanza Golf Club claimed top honors with 37 and 36 points, respectively.

Prior to tee-off, Safaricom CEO Dr. Peter Ndegwa marked the festive season by gifting sheep to the caddies at Muthaiga Golf Club, spreading cheer as part of Safaricom’s ongoing Sambaza Furaha campaign.

Reflecting on the day, Dr. Ndegwa said: “Earlier today, before I teed off, I had the opportunity to meet representatives of the caddies here at Muthaiga and gifted them a sheep to celebrate the festive season as we continue to Sambaza Furaha to our customers across the country.”

“I am also deeply impressed by the incredible turnout and extend my gratitude to the more than 200 friends who joined us for the Peter and Friends Golf Day tournament.”

“It was a wonderful moment of interaction and connection, celebrating 24 years of success as a company. Your unwavering support is the reason we have achieved so much and stand where we are today.” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO

The inaugural Dr. Peter Ndegwa and Friends Golf Tournament brought together over 200 golfers from different clubs and entities.

Through this tournament, Safaricom seeks to recognize and thank its partners for their vital contributions, which have been instrumental in shaping Safaricom into the impactful organization it is today.