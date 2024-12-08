Shujaa make mince meat of Great Britain to finish seventh at Cape Town 7s - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya 7s co-captain Vincent Onyala in action against Australia in Shujaa's second Pool B match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/NOC-K/KELLY AYODI

Rugby

Shujaa make mince meat of Great Britain to finish seventh at Cape Town 7s

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 8 – The national men’s rugby 7s team finished seventh at the Cape Town 7s after a 32-17 win over Great Britain at the DHL Stadium on Sunday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

George ‘Japolo’ Ooro got Shujaa going with the first try in the first minute, Nygel Amaitsa adding the extras with a beautiful conversion.

Amaitsa’s beautiful offload to Patrick Odongo resulted in the second try in the third minute, the former unfortunately failing to convert between the posts.

A minute later, it was 17-0 as Odongo bagged his second try, courtesy of an offload by Kevin Wekesa.

Co-captain Samuel Asati extended the lead to 22-0, putting the ball over the white chalk as the returning Tony Omondi failed to convert successfully.

The Britons pulled one back at the stroke of halftime through Sunni Jardine although he could not add the extras.

Off of an offload, Matt Davidson scored the first try of the second half, which he duly converted as the Britons sought a way back into the tie.

However, Amaitsa snuffed any hopes of a comeback with a try of his own in the 11th minute before Luke Mehson added the opponents’ third a minute later.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shujaa had the final say, Amaitsa bagging his brace in the 14th minute to crown Kenya’s campaign in the second leg of the World Rugby Series.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved