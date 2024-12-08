Shujaa make mince meat of Great Britain to finish seventh at Cape Town 7s

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 8 – The national men’s rugby 7s team finished seventh at the Cape Town 7s after a 32-17 win over Great Britain at the DHL Stadium on Sunday evening.

George ‘Japolo’ Ooro got Shujaa going with the first try in the first minute, Nygel Amaitsa adding the extras with a beautiful conversion.

Amaitsa’s beautiful offload to Patrick Odongo resulted in the second try in the third minute, the former unfortunately failing to convert between the posts.

A minute later, it was 17-0 as Odongo bagged his second try, courtesy of an offload by Kevin Wekesa.

Co-captain Samuel Asati extended the lead to 22-0, putting the ball over the white chalk as the returning Tony Omondi failed to convert successfully.

The Britons pulled one back at the stroke of halftime through Sunni Jardine although he could not add the extras.

Off of an offload, Matt Davidson scored the first try of the second half, which he duly converted as the Britons sought a way back into the tie.

However, Amaitsa snuffed any hopes of a comeback with a try of his own in the 11th minute before Luke Mehson added the opponents’ third a minute later.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shujaa had the final say, Amaitsa bagging his brace in the 14th minute to crown Kenya’s campaign in the second leg of the World Rugby Series.