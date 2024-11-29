Haaland and Rodri nominated for Fifa men’s award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 29 – Manchester City’s Rodri and Erling Haaland are the sole nominees from the Premier League in the best male player category at the 2024 Fifa Best Awards.

The pair have been recognised after City became the first team in English top-flight history to win four league titles in a row.

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of 11 nominees for the prize, which is dominated by Spain-based players.

Lionel Messi, the 2023 winner, is the only player nominated for the award to play outside of Europe.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is a leading contender for the prize but faces competition from Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, who finished runner-up to the Spaniard in the voting in October.

Bellingham, 21, who finished third in the Ballon d’Or voting, will be hoping to become the first male English player to win the Fifa prize.

The award will be decided by an equally weighted split between fans, current captains and coaches of all women’s and men’s national teams, and media representatives.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who won coach of the year in 2023, is again nominated, alongside Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni and Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

Arsenal’s David Raya, Manchester City’s Ederson and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez have been nominated for the goalkeeper of the year award.

Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin, Paris St-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan’s Mike Maignan and Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon make up the rest of the nominees.

Best men’s player nominees

Dani Carvajal (Spain/Real Madrid)

Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Federico Valverde (Uruguay/Real Madrid)

Florian Wirtz (Germany/Bayer Leverkusen)

Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris St-Germain/Real Madrid)

Lamine Yamal (Spain/Barcelona)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami)

Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

Toni Kroos (Germany/Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Best men’s coach nominees

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Luis de la Fuente (Spain)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen)

Best men’s goalkeeper nominees

Andriy Lunin (Ukraine/Real Madrid)

David Raya (Spain/Arsenal)

Ederson (Brazil/Manchester City)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy/Paris St-Germain)

Mike Maignan (France/AC Milan)

Unai Simon (Spain/Athletic Bilbao)