Haaland and Rodri nominated for Fifa men's award - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri savours his moment. PHOTO/Ballon d'Or/X

Sports

Haaland and Rodri nominated for Fifa men’s award

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 29 – Manchester City’s Rodri and Erling Haaland are the sole nominees from the Premier League in the best male player category at the 2024 Fifa Best Awards.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The pair have been recognised after City became the first team in English top-flight history to win four league titles in a row.

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of 11 nominees for the prize, which is dominated by Spain-based players.

Lionel Messi, the 2023 winner, is the only player nominated for the award to play outside of Europe.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is a leading contender for the prize but faces competition from Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, who finished runner-up to the Spaniard in the voting in October.

Bellingham, 21, who finished third in the Ballon d’Or voting, will be hoping to become the first male English player to win the Fifa prize.

The award will be decided by an equally weighted split between fans, current captains and coaches of all women’s and men’s national teams, and media representatives.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who won coach of the year in 2023, is again nominated, alongside Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni and Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Arsenal’s David Raya, Manchester City’s Ederson and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez have been nominated for the goalkeeper of the year award.

Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin, Paris St-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan’s Mike Maignan and Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon make up the rest of the nominees.

Best men’s player nominees

Dani Carvajal (Spain/Real Madrid)

Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Federico Valverde (Uruguay/Real Madrid)

Florian Wirtz (Germany/Bayer Leverkusen)

Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris St-Germain/Real Madrid)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lamine Yamal (Spain/Barcelona)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami)

Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

Toni Kroos (Germany/Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Best men’s coach nominees

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Luis de la Fuente (Spain)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen)

Best men’s goalkeeper nominees

Andriy Lunin (Ukraine/Real Madrid)

David Raya (Spain/Arsenal)

Ederson (Brazil/Manchester City)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy/Paris St-Germain)

Mike Maignan (France/AC Milan)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Unai Simon (Spain/Athletic Bilbao)

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved