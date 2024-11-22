Pipeline upstage women’s volleyball champs KCB in thriller at Nyayo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 22 – Kenya Pipeline edged out Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 3-2 in a five-set thriller during the 2nd leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Division 1 league at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

The league champions had raced to a 25-22 win in the first set before the oil merchants steadied themselves to triumph by the same scoreline in the subsequent set.

The bankers then won 25-22, once again in the third set, but the African Club Championships bronze medalists just wouldn’t give up, triumphing 25-20 in the fourth one.

Coach Geoffrey Omondi’s girls then had the last laugh in the decider set, exhibiting nerves of steel to win 15-10.

Meanwhile, last year’s losing finalists, Kenya Prisons, continued their excellent start to the season with a straight sets victory over Postbank.

The wardresses made easy work of the bankers, winning 25-20, 25-17 and 25-19 to wrap a perfect day in the office.

Also smiling after a good day’s work were Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who had Vihiga in handcuffs, thrashing them in straight sets of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-18.

At the same time, lowly Maranatha had a day to remember as they recorded their first-ever win in the top tier, beating Young Spikers in straight sets (25-21, 25-16 and 25-19).

They will be hoping for a David vs Goliath outcome on Saturday afternoon when they come up against Kenya Prisons at the same venue.

Meanwhile, KCB will be odds-on to make amends for Friday loss when they face Postbank in a bankers’ derby.

Pipeline will be out to make it two out of two wins when they meet Nairobi Prisons.

Basketball Court Fixtures (Saturday):

10:00 AM: Lipalikes vs DCI

12:00 PM: Postbank vs KCB

2:00 PM: Kenya Pipeline vs Prisons Nairobi

Volleyball Court Fixtures (Saturday):

10:00 AM: Vihiga Volleyball vs Young Spikers Nyandarua

12:00 PM: Prisons Kenya vs Maranatha