Ex Spurs, Chelsea boss Pochettino named new boss of US men’s team

LOS ANGELS, USA, Sept 11 – Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been named as the new manager of the United States men’s team.

The Argentine replaces Gregg Berhalter, who was sacked in July following the USA’s group-stage elimination from the Copa America.

The announcement came before the US drew 1-1 with New Zealand in an international friendly game in Cincinnati.

Pochettino, 52, said it was an opportunity “I couldn’t pass up”.

“The decision to join US Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on,” he added.

“The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here – those are the things that inspired me.

“I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of.”

US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker led the search for Berhalter’s successor and spent time at Southampton when Pochettino was in charge at St Mary’s.

“Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams,” said Crocker.

“His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad.”

Pochettino joined Southampton after a stint at Espanyol before moving on to take charge of Tottenham, leading Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final.

He went on to manage Paris St-Germain and Chelsea, leaving the Blues in May after one season in charge in which they finished sixth in the Premier League.

The United States will co-host the 2026 World Cup along with Canada and Mexico.

They are ranked 16th in the world by Fifa, one place below Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Switzerland.

Pochettino’s appointment means the US men’s and women’s teams are both now managed by former Chelsea bosses, after Emma Hayes took charge of the women’s team earlier this year.

Great opportunity for Pochettino – analysis

Guillem Balague, European football expert and Pochettino biographer

This is a coveted job which has been pursued by big names – with Rafael Benitez among those who saw it as a great opportunity.

The USA national side has talent in some departments – not so much in others – and needs better organisation, which Mauricio Pochettino will be able to put in place.

The Argentine was interviewed in Barcelona by members of USA Soccer including sporting director Matt Crocker, who led the academy at Southampton when Pochettino was first-team boss.

The role was seen as a great opportunity not just because the next World Cup is in the USA, but also because the US manager will help improve processes within the federation to make things run more smoothly.

Pochettino will meet up again with US women’s team boss Emma Hayes, who he enjoyed a good working relationship while they were both at Chelsea – and they will certainly sit down and exchange information in their respective roles.

Pochettino did not want to leave the Blues, but it became clear the club had other ideas. He has rejected other offers since leaving Stamford Bridge in May, but this move felt like the right step to take.

Players at Chelsea were sorry to see him go but the USA job is the perfect vehicle for him to apply his talent in a project that can make him as happy as he was for most of the time at Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham – and where he can hopefully take the team to the next level.

In my book on Pochettino and his time at Spurs he mentioned the possibility of one day taking charge of an international side, going as far as to say he would relish the chance to coach England one day.